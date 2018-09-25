FNC Parliamentary Division presents Emiratisation experience in Kuwait

Sharjah24 – WAM: The FNC Parliamentary Division presented the UAE's Emiratisation process during a symposium entitled, 'Job Placement and Investment in Human Resources for GCC Countries' held in Kuwait on Monday.
The FNC delegation included Salem Obaid Al Shamsi and Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi.
 
Al Shamsi said that participants commended the UAE's Emiratisation bid, especially within the private sector.
 
During the symposium, Al Rahoumi presented the FNC's Emiratisation initiatives and programmes, noting that the UAE has worked on developing new policies to recruit Emiratis both in the public and private sectors. This move, he added, is a joint responsibility between federal and local government bodies, as well as free zones across the country. It stimulates the labour market, and encourages citizens to enter the workforce across multiple sectors, Al Rahoumi continued.