UAE-funded Ad Durayhimi Hospital opened in Yemen

The ERC also provided the hospital with the necessary equipment and medical supplies to continue the efforts of the UAE and its humanitarian, development and service initiatives in the liberated areas of Yemen.

The opening of Ad Durayhimi Hospital, which provides healthcare services to thousands of Yemeni families, is part of the development and service projects of the ERC in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen to support the health sector in the newly liberated areas after the Iranian-backed Houthi militias destroyed hospitals and health centres and turned some into military hideouts.

The opening ceremony was attended by Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, along with a number of Emirati and Yemeni officials.

Dr. Taher said that the opening of Ad Durayhimi Hospital in Hodeidah governorate is part of the great charitable work carried out by the UAE in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen to well serve the needs in the liberated areas.

Al Kaabi said that the UAE is supporting the health sector in Yemen in order to provide appropriate treatment services especially for children, women and the elderly.

For their part, the people of Ad Durayhimi extended their thanks and gratitude to the UAE for its humanitarian stances and its outstanding efforts in serving the people of Yemen and alleviating the harsh conditions they undergo through the implementation of development projects and rehabilitation of vital sectors, especially the healthcare.