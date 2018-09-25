ERC continues relief efforts in Hodeidah

In Al Tahita and Ad Durayhimi districts over 27,000 people were benefited from this assistance, mostly children and women. As many as 3900 food baskets were distributed to families in the districts and the affiliated villages, where the ERC is working to provide healthcare to the population through its mobile clinics. Some cases have been transferred to the UAE field hospital to complete treatment.

In the liberated districts and cities in the Red Sea Coast, ERC is providing more humanitarian and food assistance and implementing developmental projects aimed at improving services.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE for its continued support, which contributed to alleviating the difficult humanitarian situation they are experiencing.