Gargash meets foreign ministers of Slovenia, Afghanistan in New York

Dr. Gargash met with Miro Cerar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Slovenia, where they discussed the prospects of bilateral relations between the two countries and means of developing them in various fields, as well as debating a number of issues and topics of common concern.

Dr. Gargash also met with Salahuddin Rabbani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on the sidelines of 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. During the meeting the two ministers discussed the bilateral relations and means to enhance them in numerous political, economic, and cultural spheres, in addition to exchanging views on certain developments regarding regional and international issues of common concern, which were included in the UN agenda.