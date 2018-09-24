UAE Ambassador to Jordan takes part in Saudi National Day celebrations

In his remarks, Al Shamsi expressed his happiness and honour to participate in the event and lauded the warm welcome and distinguished presence of Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Turki Al Saud.

He hailed the significant role played by Saudi Arabia in boosting Arab and Islamic solidarity.

The ambassador extended greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers, and Minister of Defence, wishing more progress and development to the fraternal people of Saudi Arabia.