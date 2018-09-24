FNC Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee discusses MOI civil defence policy

The meeting was attended by committee members Salem Ali Al Shehhi, Committee Moderator, Mattar Hamad Al Shamsi, Mattar Suhail Al Dhaheri and Khalifa Suhail Al Mazrouei.

The committee discussed several key topics, most notably the training of civil defence department recruits in urban development, the launch of community security and safety awareness programmes, the coordination between relevant authorities in combining their safety and security facilities, and the services provided by the Civil Defence.

Al Ameri said that the committee presented and discussed its plans during the discussion, which include reviewing relevant studies, inviting representatives of relevant federal and local authorities to listen to their suggestions, and visiting civil defence academies and departments around the country.

He added that the committee aims to discuss topics that are important to many national sectors, to adopt safety and security requirements in various facilities that support the country’s economy.