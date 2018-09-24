Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirms faith in Emirati youth's potential, talent

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the scientific and societal milestones achieved by the young talent across the country- achievements that have qualified them to partake of a number of foreign scholarships organised by the Al Bayt Mitwahid Association in collaboration with a number of prestigious institutions around the world.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expressed satisfaction with the impressive academic results scored by the young people and their efficient contributions to a series of globally recognised scientific and social initiatives. He hailed the efforts made by the Al Bayt Mitwahid Association to support these young talent and help them unleash their potential to the higher good of their homeland.

He urged the students to spare no efforts so as to hone their skills and harness all available resources in order to continue their journey of excellence and creativity.

"I'm looking forward to seeing your great ideas turning into tangible realities that would ultimately reflect positively on our homeland," Sheikh Mohamed told the young people, who expressed great happiness at meeting His Highness, promising him to be up to his expectations.

The meeting was attended by Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, along with a number of the Association's staff, partners and sponsors who affirmed their continued efforts to help the association realise its goals.

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association is rooted in the vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, who recognised the importance of unity as a vital necessity for realising the hopes and aspirations of the UAE people and who instilled in everyone the spirit of giving for no return and commandments to assist others whoever, whenever and wherever they are.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

A number of Emirati students recently attended a two-week programme to learn about entrepreneurship, market research, accounting, advertising, marketing, management and public speaking at Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The students have been taught at one of the best business schools in the world by highly respected academic experts including Wharton faculty members. In addition, Al Bayt Mitwahid Association in collaboration with Airbus selected 18 Emirati students to travel to Hamburg, Germany for a six day behind-the-scenes visit to Airbus Germany last July, as part of the Future Scientists 2018 initiative.