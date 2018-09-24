Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Czech Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, also attended the meeting, along with Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC, and Alexandr Sporýš, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the UAE.

During the meeting, discussions encompassed the friendly ties between the UAE and the Czech Republic and prospects for cooperation across multiple sectors, particularly in the parliamentary field.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak emphasised the importance of knowledge and expertise exchange in the parliamentary sector. He also highlighted the relevance behind enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries.

Radek Vondracek praised the relations between the two countries, and the UAE's continued advancements and development across all levels.