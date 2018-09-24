Environment Agency is committed to preserving Abu Dhabi’s heritage: Hamdan bin Zayed

"Sheikh Zayed instinctively realised the importance of preserving the environment and protecting its biological diversity and cultural heritage, through launching relevant long-term programmes and initiatives to save species that have become extinct in the wild or are on the verge of extinction, which proved his foresight and unique vision that was globally commended and appreciated," Sheikh Hamdan said.

He made this statement during the agency’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX, 2018, which is being held between 25th and 29th September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC. During the exhibition, the agency will highlight its leading achievements, which are based on environmental initiatives launched by the wise leadership.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his pride at the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Honorary Chairman of the Agency, as well as at their wise directives and diligent efforts to follow the legacy of Sheikh Zayed and continue his efforts to achieve sustainable development.