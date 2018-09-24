FNC, Chamber of Deputies of Czech Republic sign MoU

They discussed the means of developing the parliamentary relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic, in light of the desire of their leaderships and governments to establish further overall relations.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, was signed between the FNC and the chamber, with the aim of promoting dialogue and coordination, exchanging opinions on issues of mutual interest, strengthening the communication between both countries, organising mutual parliamentary visits and events, and holding bilateral parliamentary meetings.

Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the MoU’s importance in developing the cooperation between the two countries, especially on a parliamentary level, as well as supporting their efforts to improve their current relations.

Both sides stressed that their countries agree on many regional and international issues, most notably with regards to Yemen, combatting terrorism, and establishing peace in the region and around the world.

Dr. Al Qubaisi said that the visit of Vondracek, which is his first to the region, reflects the deep relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic while pointing out that the visit has come during a crucial period, which is witnessing discussions on the means of deepening the UAE’s parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening its political relations. She also noted the importance of the signing of the MoU and the formation of a "UAE Czech Friendship Committee."

Both sides discussed several issues of mutual interest, including the means of developing their parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening their current cooperation and coordination on political, economic, social, cultural and educational issues, in light of the relevant efforts of their leadership and governments.

"We appreciate the UAE’s role in maintaining regional stability, and the Czech Republic aims to strengthen its overall relations with the UAE, including its parliamentary relations," Vondracek said.

He explained that his visit will strengthen the parliamentary cooperation between the two countries while praising the signing of the MoU, which will establish the appropriate framework for developing these parliamentary relations, as well as the FNC’s national successes in international parliamentary events.