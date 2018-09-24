Mohamed bin Zayed receives Bahrain's Crown Prince

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed made the remarks when he welcomed Monday, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain.

The two sides explored prospects of strengthening the brotherly and historical relations between the two countries by fostering fruitful cooperation across all domains on the basis of mutual understanding and joint work.

The latest regional and international developments and crises in the Middle East along with their impact on the regional scene featured high in the discussions between the two sides.

Prince Salman conveyed the greetings of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for good health and further prosperity to the UAE people. He doubled on the determination of the two countries' leadership to further deepen bilateral relations and commended the UAE's supportive stances toward the Kingdom and its continued efforts to maintain international and regional peace and stability.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport; and Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also received Monday at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Radek Vondraaek, the Speaker for the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, currently visiting the country, in the presence of Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi.