ERC chief in Aden visits site of UAE-funded power station

The US$100 million-station, which is funded by the Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation, will serve 2.5 million people.

In a statement to media, Al Hosani said the contractors are placing the foundations of the station.

''Two gas reservoirs, with a capacity of 800,000 gallons each which will run the station for 20 days, will be built,'' he stated.

''The UAE will commission and operate the station for one year after which it will be handed over to the Electricity Authority in Aden,'' he added.

Eng. Nofel Ali Nasr, Deputy Director of the Haswa Station, said the new utility would significantly contribute to cover the power shortage in Aden.

''The site is almost ready for the installation of the new station,'' he stated.