Mohamed bin Zayed presents Emirates Military Order to nation's heroes

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed decorated the nation's heroes with the Order while receiving them at Al Bahr Palace on Monday. Those who received the Order were Brigadiers Ali Al Nuaimi, Sultan Al Habsi, Saif Al Yamahi, Ali Al Kaabi, Musalam Al Rashdi and Nasser Al Otaibi; and Corporal Saeed Al Dhanhani from the UAE Armed Forces; Colonels Mubarak Al Dramaki and Sultan Al Raisi from the Abu Dhabi Police; and Brigadier Khalid Al Shehi received the Order on behalf of his brother martyr Tareq Al Shehi from the Ministry of Interior.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed pride in the bravery of the nation's protectors and heroes who epitomise the values of loyalty, faithfulness and courage in the fields of dignity and glory. He prayed to Allah Almighty to aid them in serving their nation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also hailed their military and leadership skills they have shown in undertaking strategic military plans in the battlefields.

''You are the strong fort of the nation for the sacrifices and achievements you offered in performing your missions inside or outside the country. These bravery acts are a source of pride, appreciation and reverence to every Emirati,'' he said while addressing them.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in the Eastern Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and a number of Armed Forces Commanders, sheikhs and senior officials.