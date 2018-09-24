Reem Al Hashemy meets senior officials in New York

During her meeting with Elhadj As Sy, Secretary General of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC, Al Hashemy emphasised the UAE’s commitment to support IFRC efforts. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on humanitarian and development projects, as well as how to effectively deliver assistance to countries in conflict.

Earlier in the day, the Minister met with Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator and the Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Al Hashimy expressed her appreciation for the UN's leading role in international humanitarian aid and relief.

The two officials discussed in-depth current regional developments, including the humanitarian situation in Yemen and other parts of the Middle East. They agreed that increased assistance to Yemeni people remains the top priority. Lowcock also expressed his appreciation for the UAE's significant humanitarian aid contributions.

Al Hashemy also met with Ralph Everad Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where they affirmed advancing relations between the UAE, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines, including strengthening frameworks of cooperation across multiple sectors, such as trade and investment.

The UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation also met with Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, to discuss the coordination of UAE humanitarian assistance around the world. She underscored that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen on implementing development, healthcare and educational programmes globally.

During the meeting, the UAE and ICRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding, providing US$11 million to ICRC’s global relief operations. Maurer applauded the UAE for its continuous support to humanitarian issues around the world and its successful development programmes, especially in the areas of healthcare and education.

Al Hashemy also held a meeting with Nadia Murad Basee, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking, to tackle the reconstruction needs of the Sinjar region in Iraq and discuss how the UAE can contribute towards this effort.