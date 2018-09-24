Mohammed bin Rashid receives letter from Kuwaiti Prime Minister

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, received the letter during a meeting with Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, Kuwait Minister of Finance, who relayed the greetings of the Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and that of Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed and Dr. Al-Hajraf discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the two brotherly countries across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Diab Farhan Al-Rashidi, Consul General of Kuwait.