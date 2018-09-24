Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi counterpart discuss promoting ties

In a meeting, the parties discussed the distinguished ties between the two countries and ways to promote and develop them in all fields. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the Saudi leadership, government, and people on the 88th National Day of the Kingdom, wishing them further progress and prosperity. He stressed that the relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are historic, pointing out that the UAE's celebration of the Kingdom's National Day is an embodiment of the depth of these relations, which is reinforced by common destiny.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, in turn, highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia which are supported by the two countries leadership.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to US.