Jordanian King receives Abdullah bin Zayed in New York

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at King Abdullah's residence in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides reiterated the strength of brotherly and historical relations between the two countries and their keenness to expand cooperation in various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the Jordanian King the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Jordan to achieve further progress and prosperity.

Jordanian King, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his wishes for further prosperity to the UAE.

The UAE's Foreign Minister underlined the deep ties between the UAE and Jordan.

King Abdullah affirmed his appreciation for the continuous support provided by the UAE to Jordan under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

The meeting was attended by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to US, and Ayman Al Safadi, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.