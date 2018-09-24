ERC sends relief aid to Khourah area, Yemen

Emergency aid included 1,000 food baskets containing basic food items.

Sultan Al Nuaimi, ERC representative in Shabwa, emphasised the importance of this assistance in providing daily necessities, pointing out the authority's efforts to stand by the Yemeni citizens to overcome their difficult times.

He added that the aid comes as a complement to other humanitarian initiatives provided by the ERC, and as a reflection of the religious, moral and humanitarian duty of the UAE to stand by Yemen.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and gratitude to the UAE for their continued support.