ERC sends relief aid to Khourah area, Yemen

  • Monday 24, September 2018 in 11:21 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, on Sunday distributed emergency relief aid to the people of Khourah area in Shabwa province, Yemen, to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people.
Emergency aid included 1,000 food baskets containing basic food items. 
 
Sultan Al Nuaimi, ERC representative in Shabwa, emphasised the importance of this assistance in providing daily necessities, pointing out the authority's efforts to stand by the Yemeni citizens to overcome their difficult times. 
 
He added that the aid comes as a complement to other humanitarian initiatives provided by the ERC, and as a reflection of the religious, moral and humanitarian duty of the UAE to stand by Yemen. 
 
The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and gratitude to the UAE for their continued support.