Saudi Arabia .. March of 88 years: Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan

In an article titled "March of 88 Years" on the occasion of Saudi Arabia's 88th National Day, Sheikh Shakhbout said, "Today, relations between the two countries are growing steadily and blossoming under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

"The UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is constructively establishing strong bonds of strategic relations with Saudi Arabia across all domains," added the ambassador.

"We are celebrating with our brothers in Saudi Arabia the Kingdom's 88th National Day - that day during which the Saudi Arabia's founder King Abdul Aziz Al Saud, began the drive of development and welfare for his people. I seize the opportunity, on behalf of the leadership of the UAE, to extend our sincere greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as all the Saudi people, and to convey our best wishes for more progress and overall development," he noted.

"The establishment of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council has stemmed from the determination of both countries to deepen their cooperation across all domains and to set an example to be copied for comprehensive collaboration over the coming period. The Council represents a future strategy, according to which the two countries address the besetting challenges and best utilise their strengths and resources. This manifested itself in the two countries reaching up to 91 MoUs to promote their global stature in areas of economy, human development, and political, security and military integration as well as ensuring welfare and happiness for their people.

"The UAE Armed Forces participated in the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to rescue Yemen and restore legitimacy after the Houthis usurped power from the internationally recognised government. The UAE participation within the Coalition resulted in liberating many of the Yemeni territories and restoring security and stability after our martyrs offered myriad sacrifices that will go into the annals of history.

"The relations between the two countries set a model to be copied for collaboration on the international level - a fact that has been verified by the landmark peace pact signed by Eritrea and Ethiopia in Jeddah under the patronage of King Salman."