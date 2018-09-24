Egyptian President receives UAE Foreign Minister in New York

The two sides, during the meeting, discussed bilateral relations and ways to further develop cooperation at all levels between the two brotherly countries. They also exchanged views and political stances towards the latest regional and international issues of mutual interest Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the Egyptian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity to Egypt.

The Egyptian President, in return, reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE.

During the meeting, President El-Sisi congratulated the UAE leadership, government and people on the occasion of the centennial anniversary and the 100th birthday of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, stressing that Sheikh Zayed has spared no effort to achieve Arab solidarity and support the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations.

The meeting was attended by Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Foreign Minister, and Major-General Abbas Kamel, Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service.