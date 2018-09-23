EmTech MENA addresses future trends of technology in evolving world

The event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, Abdulla bin Touq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.

Organised by Massachusetts Institute of Technology publication, the MIT Technology Review the world’s oldest technology publication since 1899, EmTech MENA hosted prominent global and regional business leaders to engage in discussions around technologies within the region, and how the latest trends are shaping communities of the future. The event also witnessed the launch of the first edition of MIT Technology Review’s Arabic edition.

The diverse line-up of speakers concentrated on promoting dialogue between innovators, critical thinkers and technology leaders to be able to build sustainable and eco-friendly economies within the region, and in the overall global world. In attendance were world renown leaders such as Abdulsalam Haykal, CEO of Haykal Group, Saleh Alhashemi, CEO, Alef Education, Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO, MIT Technology Review, Siim Sikkut, Government CIO of Estonia and several established MIT professors.

The conference covered pertinent global and regional issues such as artificial intelligence, smart governments of the future, cybersecurity, and building eco-friendly cities across the region. Discussions around the future of critical infrastructure, breakthrough of innovation, and the future of the world in 30-40 years was the highlight of the conference.