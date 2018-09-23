UAE -Saudi relations deeply rooted in history: Amal Al Qubaisi

She wished the Saudi people further advancement and prosperity, under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

In a message sent to Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council, Al Qubaisi commended Saudi Arabia’s political course of eight decades, which has positively affected not only Arabian Gulf countries, but also all Arab and Islamic nations.

She stressed that the relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are deeply rooted in history and are strengthened by their ties and joint fate, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his brother, King Salman.

She affirmed that the bilateral relations between the two countries and their peoples represent the visions of their leaderships and their understanding of regional and international issues.

Dr. Al Qubaisi explained that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, continues to improve its relations with Arab nations and the Islamic world, as an example to be followed by future generations for pursuing the quintessential authentic and tolerant values of Islam.

The regional and international policies of both countries are characterised with wisdom, moderation and clear stances in confronting extremism, intolerance, and terrorism, while strengthening intercultural dialogue, she added.

At the end of her statement, Dr. Al Qubaisi congratulated Saudi Arabia, praying to Allah Almighty to bless King Salman and the Saudi people with goodness and blessings and grant him, the Kingdom and its people with more stability and prosperity.