Saif bin Zayed attends 88th Saudi National Day reception

  • Sunday 23, September 2018 in 11:27 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended on Sunday a reception hosted by Saud Sweilem, the Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 88th National Day.
The event, held at the Emirates Palace-Abu Dhabi, was attended by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi; Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mubarak bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; a number of members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE; top officials, and members of the Saudi community in the country.