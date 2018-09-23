ERC provides lab equipment, school utensils in Mukalla, Yemen

The aid, which also includes refrigerators and air-conditioners to establish an integrated school laboratory, comes in continuation of the UAE humanitarian efforts to address the needs of different segments of society in Yemen.

"The aid fits within the UAE keenness to answer the needs of this significant segment of Hadramaut society," said Mohamed Obaid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, noting that catering to the needs of Yemeni children, women, widows, and martyrs' households features high on the ERC's set of priorities.

An ERC delegation was shown around the society premises and presented gifts to the learning kids who expressed appreciation for the assistance.

"The assistance provided by the ERC will add value to the services provided by the society and meet the growing demand on basic facilities, including laboratories, tools and equipment in Hadramaut," said Intisar Basha'iban, Director of the Society.