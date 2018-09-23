FNC Speaker, Chairman of St Petersburg Parliament discuss parliamentary cooperation

During the meeting, both sides discussed the means of developing parliamentary cooperation, to achieve the aspirations of their leaderships and improve their overall cooperation.

The meeting, which was attended by Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC, addressed the outcomes of the three parliamentary visits over five years between the UAE and Russia, which reflect their strong overall cooperation, as well as the role of the "Friendship Committee" between the FNC and the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, and the outcomes of the forum, which witnessed the participation of many parliaments and international organisations.

Makarov said that the parliamentary visits between both sides highlight the cooperation, partnership and close relations between the two countries, while adding that his country is proud of its friendship with the UAE, which is one of its leading partners in the region.

He added that the UAE is an overall key partner of Russia, and there are directives from Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, to expand his country’s relations with the UAE.

He affirmed that the Russian leadership values the visits to Moscow of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his discussion with President Putin.

Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the importance of improving parliamentary relations between the two countries, as part of the work of the committee, as well as their abilities to implement and accomplish their directives to expand their cooperation.