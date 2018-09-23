RAK Ruler receives U.S. Consul-General

His Highness welcomed the U.S. Consul-General, wishing him success during his mission.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the ongoing ties between their countries and ways of strengthening them in all areas.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the RAK Oil Authority; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, President of the RAK Sports and Cultural Club; Mohammed Ahmed Al Keet, Advisor to the Emiri Court; and Rashid Suwaidan Al Khateri, Director-General of the Protocols and Hospitality Department.