Amal Al Qubaisi, Mayor of St Petersburg discuss cooperation

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of strengthening their economic, investment, commercial and tourism cooperation, while highlighting the importance of developing their academic and cultural ties and promoting mutual investments.

The meeting, which was attended by FNC members Aisha bin Samnoa, Naema Al Sharhan and Aliaa Al Jassem, addressed several topics that are priorities of the leaderships and governments of both countries.

Dr. Al Qubaisi and Poltavchenko highlighted the importance of working according to the visions and directives of their leaderships and governments, to strengthen their economic performance, improve their competitiveness, create attractive business environments, and develop their ongoing ties in the sectors of tourism, aviation, education, sciences, technology, space, education and culture, as well as exchange educational missions and participate at international events, especially in Saint Petersburg. They also stressed the importance of inviting people in business from both countries to diversify their investments in Russian provinces and the UAE.

Al Qubaisi reviewed the outcomes of the mutual visits between representatives of the parliaments of both countries to support the implementation of relevant plans and signed agreements, while noting the UAE's efforts to improve its competitiveness, infrastructure, technological infrastructure and legislative system, to comply with the needs of its economy, as well as to maintain and strengthen its position among the world’s leading countries, in terms of competitiveness.

Poltavchenko welcomed the FNC delegation that participated in the forum, while stressing his keenness to provide the best services and ensure that the forum succeeds, and highlighting the developing bilateral ties between the two countries.

He also praised the UAE’s vision, plans and strategies, and highlighted the importance of benefitting from the UAE’s experience in several areas, such as sustainable development, economic diversity and cultural activities.