UAE, Saudi Arabia have unified vision for facing regional challenges: Mohammed Al Khouri

In his statement marking the 88th Saudi National Day, Al Khouri said that the ties between the two countries are being strengthened by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, as well as by the close monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince.

He added that the two countries share joint stances and tactical and strategic views on regional issues.

"We are proud of our overall achievements, which have allowed us to live in a new Arab and Islamic reality based upon strong alliances that reinforce the solidarity of Arab countries. We are also proud of the ongoing humanitarian cooperation between the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Centre, especially their humanitarian and development work in Yemen," he added.