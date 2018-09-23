Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to UN General Assembly

The delegation includes His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, along with a number of officials and representatives of UAE ministries and local bodies.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed will address the General Assembly on 29th September.

The regular session, opened by Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, President of the UNGA 73, commenced on 18th September, with the theme of the general debate entitled, ‘Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.’ The UNGA will hold a high-level meeting on the fight against tuberculosis, as well as a one-day comprehensive review of the progress achieved in the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases, NCDs.

The UAE delegation agenda entails holding several multilateral meetings, as well as partaking in the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit on 24th September. The Summit is a high-level plenary meeting on global peace in honour of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

The high-level delegation is also organising a series of events on the sidelines of the UNGA 73, including an event entitled, 'Building a Better World for Entrepreneurs', which will see the participation of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank.

Other events include a panel discussion with UAE and US female leaders in business and sustainability industries, and a high-profile debate on investing in routine health services and new models to reduce the risk of outbreaks, in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI, World Health Organisation and donor countries.

A charter will be signed on the sidelines of the event on the subject and the Global Industry Summit in partnership with the Russian Federation and UNIDO, as well as a multilateral meeting on the Central Emergency Response Fund, CERF, and the humanitarian response meeting on Yemen with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA.

The delegation's agenda also includes the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Defence, the General Women's Union and the United Nations Women's Organisation on the capacity-building of Arab women in the military and peacekeeping sectors.