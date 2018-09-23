ERC-funded artesian well opened in Al Khawkhah, Yemen

The project was funded by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, as part of the UAE Water Aid, Suqia, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to provide water to five million people in countries suffering from scarcity in this vital source.

The move is inline with a project to dig 23 solar-powered artesian wells along Yemen's Red Sea Coast to preserve public health, reduce the spread of diseases, and combat the spread of cholera.

More than 10,000 Yemeni citizens and residents of seven neighbouring villages are benefiting from the solar-powered well, through the distribution of 30 water reservoirs at various sites, ensuring clean water for Yemeni families to alleviate their suffering.

Dr. Taher expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for its outstanding efforts and contributions in the Hodeidah governorate in the field of development projects and services especially regarding the rehabilitation of infrastructure, as well as aspects related to relief projects.

He affirmed that the UAE's support to Yemenis in their difficult circumstances is a proof of the strong ties between the two countries, and stressed the country's keenness to ease the suffering of Yemenis through implementing a series of development, service and social projects.

In turn, Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, explained that the project contributes significantly to easing the living conditions of people of these areas, in addition to its great and positive impact in improving the health of the people.

The project was widely welcomed by residents - who thanked the UAE leadership, people, and the ERC - for their efforts to implement vital projects that meet their needs and better their living conditions as a result of the violations of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of Yemeni officials.