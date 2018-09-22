Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohmmed bin Salman attend Mohammed bin Salman Camel Race Festival

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated Prince Mohmmed bin Salman on the success of the festival and presented mementoes, including the Gold Dagger and Gold Sword, to winners of the races.

His Highness said he was extremely happy to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during its 88th National Day celebrations and prayed to the Allah Almighty to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz so he could achieve much more and perpetuate progress and prosperity in the kingdom.

Events of the holder of Guinness World Records in camel racing began on 11th Augusts and attracted 11,178 camels competing in 787 rounds over 40 days.

From the UAE, the festival was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE National Olympic Committee;Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Emirates Camel Racing Federation;Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and a number of Sheikhs and officials.