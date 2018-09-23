FNC concludes participation in Second Eurasian Women’s Forum

During the four-day event, Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi presented an overview on the UAE's experiment in empowering women and youth and its vision for promoting values of peace and tolerance as well as plans for innovation and space exploration.

The UAE’s speakers highlighted the country's status as a melting point for cultures and civilisations and a staunch advocate of unity, dialogue, partnership and solidarity among nations and a vital contributor to efforts aimed at maintaining international peace and security.

The UAE delegates engaged in a plenary session on inter-parliamentary dialogue – Women for Sustainable Development of the Global World and strategic sessions on Women for Balanced Economic Growth; Women for Social Progress; Women for the Development of a Global Health Strategy, and Women for Energy of the Future.

The Declaration of the Second Eurasian Women’s Forum called upon states and international organisations as well as international community, to eliminate unjustified obstacles in women’s career in public administration, diplomatic service and business; to develop and promote special programmes to increase the economic activity of women and their digital and financial awareness and consider these issues as a matter of priority in the agendas of international organizations and associations; to focus on legislative support for women’s economic and social empowerment, improvement of the system of family, and maternity and childhood protection and provision of high-quality medical and social assistance.

The declaration also called for utilisation of a comprehensive approach and breakthrough technologies in the creation of programmes for active healthy longevity; improve women’s access to high-quality jobs by providing equal pay for work of equal value and accessible childcare services as well as prevent violence and harassment in the workplace; use the best practices to ensure women’s access to education; help to overcome inequality between men and women in science and attract public attention to women’s achievements in the fields of science and charity; and promote meaningful participation of women in science and to advance the motto, "The world needs science and science needs women."

It also urged states, international organisations and international community to ensure access to justice for women in conflict and post-conflict situations, investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators of violence as well as provide reparation to victims, where appropriate; promote a greater role for women’s in developing interreligious and interethnic dialogue, including by supporting the initiative of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.