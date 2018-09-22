Saudi National Day celebrations: A true reflection of strong UAE-Saudi ties, says Nahyan bin Zayed

Sheikh Nahyan congratulated Saudi Arabia on the 88th National Day anniversary, under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is proud of Saudi Arabia’s achievements in maintaining the unity of the Arab and Islamic worlds and in providing support to the development of the various nations of the world.

"The success of Saudi Arabia is a success for the UAE which will always remain loyal to our shared slogan: Together forever," Sheikh Nahyan added.