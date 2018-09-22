UAE-Saudi relations based on solid foundations, says Al Jaber

Al Jaber said that the successes attained by the Kingdom, in thanks to its leadership, have contributed towards the strengthening of its Arab, regional and global standing across multiple sectors. The Minister noted that UAE-Saudi relations are rooted in solid foundations, represented by the close brotherly ties between the leadership and peoples of both nations.

These strong bonds, Al Jaber continued, continue to advance via the vested interest placed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He went on to say that thanks to the shared visions of the two brotherly countries, UAE-Saudi ties have long surpassed concepts of cooperation and coordination, reaching new stages of integrated, strategic partnerships across various sectors. Quoting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as saying that UAE-Saudi coordination is a "strategic decision that increases our strength, and adds a new promising dimension towards developing economic, security and military prowess," Al Jaber said that these comprehensive ties confirm the two countries are moving towards a unified goal of future development and progress.