Buhumaid discusses cooperation with India, Greece Ambassadors

The Minister expressed her pleasure at holding discussions with the two ambassadors, highlighting that the meeting comes within the framework of strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and both Greece and India.

Navdeep Suri highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and India, adding that the two countries enjoy a unique strategic partnership transcending traditional diplomatic relations between governments.

In turn, Dr. Boura referred to the depth of relations between the UAE and Greece, noting the pioneering social development path that the UAE has undertaken, and its impact on the country's ability to strengthen ties between countries globally.

At the end of the two meetings, the Minister of Community Development thanked the two ambassadors and wished them success during their diplomatic missions.