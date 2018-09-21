Saudi National Day a celebration for GCC an Arab world: Hazza bin Zayed

Sheikh Hazza congratulated the Saudi leadership on the 88th National Day anniversary and expressed best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister.

"On this auspicious day, we celebrate with pride the fraternity, unity and common destiny and we express our best wishes to save the Kingdom, the King and the Crown Prince," he added.

Numerous government and non-government organisations in the UAE are celebrating Saudi Arabia's 88th National Day anniversary. Iconic buildings in the UAE are adorned with the Saudi flag and pictures of King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman.