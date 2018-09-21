Second Eurasian Women's Forum honours FNC Speaker

Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation who chaired the forum, said the honour to Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi was in appreciation of the role played by the UAE in the development and empowerment of women and for her being the first woman to become a parliamentary speaker in the Arab world.

Dr. Al Qubaisi attributed the honour to the clear vision and wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Attending the ceremony were FNC members, Azza Sulaiman bin Sulaiman, and Aysha Rashid Al Yateem.