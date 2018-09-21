UAE Ambassador, Mexican official discus enhancing investment cooperation

  • Friday 21, September 2018 in 8:26 PM
  • Part of the meeting
    Part of the meeting
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Mexico, has held a meeting with Arnulfo Valdivia Machuca, Secretary of International Affairs of the CEN of the PRI.
The meeting dealt with ways of attracting Mexican companies to invest in the UAE market through a cooperation agenda that includes all chambers of industry belonging to the confederation to exchange information and studies as well as organising commercial missions of businessmen and chambers of commerce of the two countries.
 
The two sides also emphasised the importance of defining a bilateral agenda that includes a series of meetings that will contribute to the implementation of the ideas discussed in the meeting.