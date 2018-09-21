Amal Al Qubaisi and Hala Al Ansari discuss women empowerment

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of promoting cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain in various issues related to women empowerment, especially in the field of developing legislation and laws supporting women, and taking measures to promote the principle of equal opportunities in all fields.

They also emphasised the importance of building on the achievements of both Emirati and Bahraini women at all levels, and promoting these successful stories regionally and internationally to highlight women's contribution to the national prosperity of both countries.

Dr. Al Qubaisi stressed the importance of the forum which aims at consolidating and developing cooperation among women leaders to address the urgent challenges and enhance the atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding. She pointed out that the second Eurasian Women’s Forum, will address five main themes; women for the sustainable development, women for balanced economic development; women for social progress; women in developing a global health strategy; and women for future energy.

The FNC delegation includes Azza Sulaiman bin Sulaiman, Alia Sulaiman Al Jassem, Afra Rashid Al Basti, Dr. Nidhal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Naema Abdullah Al Sharhan, Aisha Rashid Liateem, Aisha Salem bin Samnoa members of the FNC, and Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC.