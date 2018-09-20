UAE’s leadership enabled women’s participation in all areas of life: Amal Al Qubaisi

She added that the UAE’s leadership, since the country’s establishment, has enabled Emirati women to participate in all areas of life.

She made this statement during her speech at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Eurasian Women’s Forum, which was launched Thursday by Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, with the attendance of representatives of 110 countries and around 27 international organisations.

"We are proud, in the UAE, of the long-term strategic partnership between women and men. Since the establishment of the Federation in 1971," Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has enabled Emirati women to participate in all areas of life, especially in the political process," Dr. Al Qubaisi said.

She further added that peace is not a cultural agreement, and women are aware of that because they are the ones that built the culture of peace.

She stressed that the UAE hosts over 200 nationalities living in peace and harmony, and the country occupies the second position globally in terms of safety and security, according to the World Economic Forum while the capital, Abu Dhabi, is the safest city in the world out of 338 cities, as peace is an integral part of the culture of the UAE, which has adopted sustainable development as part of a prosperous community.

The FNC delegation includes Azza Sulaiman bin Sulaiman, Alia Sulaiman Al Jassem, Afra Rashid Al Basti, Dr. Nidhal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Naema Abdullah Al Sharhan, Aisha Rashid Liateem, Aisha Salem bin Samnoa, and Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC.