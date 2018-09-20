Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses first session of MoFAIC Youth Council

He made this statement while attending part of a youth session, which is an initiative of the Emirates Youth Council and was held on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, Youth Council, at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, under the theme, "The Future’s Diplomacy: Ambition and Hope."

The session was attended by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as several youth leaders, young employees of the ministry, and students of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy.

Last month, Sheikh Abdullah issued a decision to form the MoFAIC Youth Council, with the aim of empowering the youth and motivating them to be more creative and innovative and participate in strengthening Emirati diplomacy.

The decision is part of the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to provide the youth with exceptional opportunities to lead the future, and perform their mission to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

During the session, Al Mazrui thanked Sheikh Abdullah for his support and his role in caring for Emirati youth, which is helping to create promising future generations of Emirati youth armed with science and all-round knowledge.

She also noted the importance of the council’s role as a link between the youth and the leadership while hoping that it will organise more youth sessions and initiatives, which will help achieve the hopes and ambitions of the youth and the aspirations of the wise leadership.

The session discussed the opportunities and challenges of the youth in the diplomatic sector, as well as innovative solutions to face these challenges and other issues and topics that affect them.