Abdullah bin Zayed receives Serbian counterpart

The two ministers also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and tackled a variety of regional and global issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's interest in furthering avenues of joint cooperation and relations between the UAE and Serbia.

For his part, the Serbian foreign minister praised the prominent standing reached by the UAE regionally and internationally and its leadership's far-sighted vision in achieving pioneering regional and global accomplishments.

He said his country was willing to expand its relations and cooperation with the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah and his Serbian counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Serbia on employment of dependents of members of the consular and diplomatic missions.