Statement on Pak-UAE relations on official visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates

The Prime Minister was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on arrival at the airport.

The visit of the highest Pakistani official came in response to the invitation extended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The visit came to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries and to reflect the depth of the historical relationship its establishment to the present day, a relationship that flourished to various partnerships, defined by the economic relations and trade exchanges over half a century.

The Crown Prince congratulated His Excellency Imran Khan on the peaceful transition of government in Pakistan and his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He wished him success in the implementation of his reforms agenda.

The two sides discussed joint cooperation in various fields of mutual interest and work closely to develop them to benefit the peoples of the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, particularly as the two countries are interlinked with common traditions and values and strong historical relations.

The meeting discussed issues of regional and international dimensions, notably the fight against the spread of extremism and terrorism in the region and world by all means, and the need to tackle the incitement and radical thought by developing multiple and sustainable strategies and plans to root out terrorism.

The two sides also discussed strengthening economic cooperation and increasing bilateral investments and exerting all possible efforts to eliminate obstacles and overcome all difficulties that would obstruct the smooth flow of trade and investment between the two countries, as the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is considered an important trading partner of United Arab Emirates.

The discussion encompassed assurance from UAE to maintain its efforts and humanitarian and development work in Pakistan, and applauded the United Arab Emirates assistance to the Pakistani people through UAE Pakistan Assistance Program (UAEPAP) amounting $ 420 million US Dollars which include several sectors of development and humanitarian, especially the health, education, water, roads sectors and humanitarian assistance.

The initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to eradicate polio worldwide and the pivotal role of the United Arab Emirates in supporting global efforts to eradicate this menace was also appraised, as it comes as part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, to help the Islamic Republic of Pakistan eradicate this disease and promote health care efforts in Pakistan.

The two sides discussed current issues of common interest in the region, both sides stressed on the importance of peaceful solutions to the crises in the region, the Pakistani side lauded the humanitarian role played by the UAE in the region through generous assistance.

‎Both sides expressed their satisfaction over convergence of their views on issues of regional and global importance through the principles of tolerance, inclusiveness and the agenda focusing on development as guarantee to peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He extended an invitation to His Highness Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient dates, which the later happily accepted."