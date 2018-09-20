RAK Ruler receives diplomatic delegation from Latin America

  • Thursday 20, September 2018 in 4:23 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, received on Thursday, in his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed city, a delegation of diplomatic missions from Latin American countries accredited to the country. These included Columbia, Mexico, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil and Costa Rica.
The RAK Ruler welcomed the delegation and expressed the hope that the visit would lead to further promotion of friendship, cooperation and partnership ties between the UAE and their countries in various areas, in addition to building strategic relations with Latin American countries. 
 
The meeting addressed ways of reinforcing bilateral ties between the emirate and the six countries and means of exploring economic opportunities and development prospects in the emirate. 
 
Sheikh Saud said the UAE is keen to foster cooperation and friendship ties with Latin American countries and hailed the role of the diplomatic missions of these countries in underpinning partnerships in investment, economic and tourism sectors in the emirate. 
 
The delegation praised the urban upswing witnessed by the UAE and reiterated keenness to reinforce cooperation across different domains. 
 
The meeting was attended by a number of officials. 