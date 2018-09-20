UAE minister attends Afghanistan's Independence Day ceremony

The reception, which was held at Grand Hyatt Dubai, was attended by senior officials, consuls of the accredited Arab and foreign countries and a number of dignitaries, businessmen from the UAE and Afghanistan, and members of the Afghan community.

On behalf of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, Abdul Samad Afghan, Consul-General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, expressed his thanks to the UAE for supporting peace efforts in his country, emphasising the deep brotherly relations between the UAE and Afghanistan.

He lauded the UAE's leadership support for Afghanistan in various fields, stressing that relations between the two countries are witnessing great development.

The Consul-General added that Afghanistan will have a significant presence in Expo 2020 Dubai through a large number of Afghan companies with the support of the government of his country.

More flights between Kabul/Dubai and Kabul/Sharjah, will be operational soon to underpin the current growing cooperation, he added, citing the opening of an Afghan social and cultural centre in Dubai as another sign of the increasing collaboration between the two sides.