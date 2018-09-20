Ministry of Interior, American University in Emirates sign MoU

The MoU was signed by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and Prof. Muthanna G. Abdul Razzaq, President and CEO of the AUE, on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony of the fourth "Sponsorship of Innovators" programme, organised by the ministry at Fairmont Bab Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

The move is inline with the wise leadership directives to implement the strategic plans of both parties, build on the distinguished relations between them, exchange of experiences and achieving the best performance in all areas of common interest, especially in the innovation field.

The MoU aims at enhancing cooperation between the two parties, taking advantage of new and applied innovative ideas, transferring knowledge, experiences and practices, providing the necessary support through consultation, thus achieving both sides interest.

The agreement stipulates boosting cooperation between the two sides in organising conferences and workshops, and the formation of a joint committee to evaluate the innovative projects of university students.

The signing ceremony was attended by officials from both sides.