Mohamed bin Zayed, Pakistani Premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues

This came during a meeting on Wednesday following the Pakistani Prime Minister's arrival Wednesday on a state visit to the UAE.

The latest developments on the regional and international scenes featured high during the meeting, with the two leaders exchanging views on issues of common concern.

"The UAE under the leadership President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is determined to maintain robust ties with all its friendly countries on the basis of mutual respect, trust and common understanding of each other's interests," said Sheikh Mohamed.

He reaffirmed as well the country's keenness to promote the values of peace, tolerance, and peaceful co-existence on the regional and international levels.

For his part, the Pakistani leader accentuated his country's resolve to maintain resilient relations based on fruitful collaboration with the UAE across all domains and to continue to cultivate constructive partnerships between the two sides to the higher good of both peoples.

He underscored the importance of the international community doubling efforts to establish peace and stability for the region's countries, denouncing all forms of terrorism and extremism.

Attending the meeting were Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

The Pakistani prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi; Finance Minister Asad Umar; and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary along with Pakistani Ambassador to the UAE Moazzam Ahmad Khan.