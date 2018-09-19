Pakistan's Prime Minister begins state visit to UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, led an entourage of ministers, Sheikhs and top officials to welcome the Pakistani prime minister upon arrival aboard a Presidential Flight.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior civilian and military officials.

The Pakistani prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising, among others, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi; Finance Minister Asad Umar; and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary.