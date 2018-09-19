Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eritrean President, hails Jeddah Peace Agreement

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed signed the peace agreement in Saudi Arabia on Sunday under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praised the agreement as ''a victory for Saudi diplomacy" and commended efforts made by King Salman to establish security, peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed made his remarks while receiving Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki at the Al Shati Palace on Wednesday.

"The Saudi patronage of the peace agreement is yet another addition to its historic initiatives that signify its international presence and influence in strengthening world peace,'' he affirmed.

He also voiced the UAE's support for every effort aimed at resolving conflicts peacefully and bringing security, peace and stability that serve the interest of peoples of the region and the world at large.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need for mobilising energies of both African countries to build, develop and enhance security and peace in their countries.

President Afwerki valued the efforts of Hiss Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his laudable initiatives for solidifying foundations of security and stability for the peoples of the region and beyond.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Eritrean leader discussed ways of bolstering ties of friendship and cooperation and took stock of an array of regional and global issues and developments of common concern.

They also explored the prospects for joint cooperation across economic, investment and development sectors so as to serve their mutual interests.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, attended the meeting.