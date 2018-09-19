Over 1500 benefit from UAE food aid in Hadramaut

Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Representative in Hadramaut, said that the latest food assistance is part of an ongoing relief and humanitarian campaign by the UAE top aid provider to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people due to the difficult conditions they are experiencing because of the Iran-backed Houthi militia's malpractices and crimes.

He affirmed that the ERC would spare no effort to secure basic humanitarian, relief and development requirements for the Yemeni people.

''The current campaign seeks to fill the food gap these families are facing, as a result of the current humanitarian and economic conditions they are living under,'' he stated.

The beneficiaries commended the consistent and substantial aid they are receiving from the UAE and the country's role in helping them survive the current deplorable conditions.